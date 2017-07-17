Overall Rating (0)

Business EVENTS

Category: Business Events

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 17, 2017 - SunTrust Banks, Inc. is taking its financial confidence message on the road with “onUp on Tour,” a pop-up, entertainment experience that inspires visitors to learn about finances through fun, interactive, sports-based activities. Making one of its first stops of the 45 city tour at the Savannah Bananas baseball game in Savannah between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, SunTrust aims to get thousands of people at each location to join the onUp movement and take actions toward financial confidence with free tools, tips and resources.

“Our research shows that, across all income levels, people who are financially confident report being three times more satisfied with their lives,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, SunTrust chief marketing officer. “SunTrust is helping Americans gain control of their finances so they can enjoy the moments in life that matter.”



SunTrust launched the onUp movement last year encouraging Americans to take a breath, talk about money and take the steps needed to turn financial stress into financial confidence. Building on the momentum of the movement, SunTrust partnered with the Atlanta Braves to launch SunTrust Park and The onUp Experience to engage millions of baseball fans with its message of financial confidence.



onUp on Tour extends the momentum using interactive experiences to start financial conversations in local communities. Music, games, prizes and activities including digital photo walls, interactive trivia quizzes and a unique, behind-the-scenes virtual reality experience at select locations will help inspire people to take action.



“More than 1.7 million people have taken action since we launched the onUp movement,” said David Camden, president and CEO of SunTrust Bank's Savannah region. “onUp on Tour will empower people to talk about money and point them in the right direction to become more confident with their finances.”



onUp on Tour will be visiting the Savannah Bananas on Saturday, July 22 at 1401 E. Victory Drive Savannah, GA 31404. For more information about tour activities and tour stops, visit onUp.com/ontour.